Andrew Cuomo Files Anti-Trust Suit Against Intel

Breaking — more to come.
—
ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO FILES ANTITRUST LAWSUIT AGAINST INTEL
CORPORATION, THE WORLD’S LARGEST MAKER OF MICROPROCESSORS
Intel Paid Billions of Dollars and Threatened Computer Manufacturers to
Prevent the Sale of Competitors’ Products
~
Internal E-Mails Reveal Intel’s Illegal Pressures on Computer Makers:
“Can We Afford to Accept the Wrath of Intel?”
NEW YORK, NY (November 4, 2009) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo
today filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against Intel Corporation
(NASDAQ: INTC), the world’s largest maker of computer microprocessors.
The suit charges that Intel violated state and federal anti-monopoly
laws by engaging in a worldwide, systematic campaign of illegal conduct
– revealed in e-mails – in order to maintain its monopoly power and
prices in the market for microprocessors.
Over the last several years, Intel has extracted exclusive agreements
from large computer makers in which they agreed to use Intel’s
microprocessors in exchange for payments totaling billions of dollars.
Intel also threatened to and did in fact punish computer makers that
they perceived to be working too closely with Intel’s competitors.
Retaliatory threats included cutting off payments the computer maker was
receiving from Intel, directly funding a computer maker’s competitors,
and ending joint development ventures.
“Rather than compete fairly, Intel used bribery and coercion to
maintain a stranglehold on the market,” said Attorney General Cuomo.
“Intel’s actions not only unfairly restricted potential competitors,
but also hurt average consumers who were robbed of better products and
lower prices. These illegal tactics must stop and competition must be
restored to this vital marketplace.”
To obtain exclusive agreements, Intel paid hundreds of millions of
dollars annually – and in some years billions of dollars – in so-called
“rebates” to individual computer makers. These rebates were
actually just payoffs with no legitimate business purpose that Intel
invented to disguise their anticompetitive nature. Intel also attempted
to erase the most obvious traces of its anticompetitive scheme by
eliminating crucial but flagrantly objectionable provisions from written
agreements or by camouflaging language about illegal guaranteed market
shares with terms like “volume targets.”
The payments for exclusivity that Intel provided could make the
difference between profit and loss for a computer maker or a segment of
its business. Sometimes, the payments from Intel exceeded a company’s
reported quarterly net income.
Intel’s illegal behaviour was highly detrimental to individual
consumers and to the entire marketplace for computers. Intel repeatedly
pressured computer makers to guarantee it specified market shares of
their sales, which prevented computer makers from responding to consumer
demand. With actual competition, consumers would have enjoyed more
choices, lower prices, and better products. Furthermore, Intel’s
illegal acts harmed innovation in a market that is critical to
productivity growth throughout the economy.
The suit, which was filed today in federal court, seeks to bar further
anticompetitive acts by Intel, restore lost competition, recover
monetary damages suffered by New York governmental entities and
consumers, and collect penalties.
INTEL BRIBED AND COERCED THE NATION’S LARGEST COMPUTER MAKERS
Intel’s x86 microprocessors – the “brains” of most personal
computers – are not generally sold directly to businesses or consumers,
but are instead sold as components to computer makers. Intel’s
illegal actions involving three of the largest computer manufacturers in
the United States – Dell (NYSE: DELL), Hewlett-Packard (“HP”) (NYSE:
HPQ), and IBM (NYSE: IBM) – included the following:
Dell
● In 2006, Intel paid Dell almost $2 billion in “rebates,” and in
two quarters of that year, rebate payments exceeded Dell’s reported
net income
● From 2001 to 2006, Intel granted Dell a privileged position
vis-à-vis other computer makers in return for Dell’s agreement not
to market any products from Advanced Micro Devices (“AMD”) (NYSE:
AMD), Intel’s major competitor
● Intel and Dell collaborated to market microprocessors and servers
at prices below cost in order to deprive AMD of strategically important
competitive successes
HP
● Intel threatened HP that it would derail development of a server
technology on which HP’s future business depended if HP promoted
products from AMD
● Intel paid HP hundreds of millions of dollars in rebates in return
for HP’s agreement to cap HP’s sales of AMD-based products at 5% of
its business desktop PCs
● In 2006, Intel and HP entered into an broader, company-wide
agreement to pay HP $925 million to increase Intel’s shares of HP’s
sales at AMD’s expense
IBM
● Intel paid IBM $130 million not to launch an AMD-based server
product
● Intel threatened to pull funding for joint projects that benefited
IBM if IBM marketed AMD-based server products
● Intel pressured IBM to launch another AMD-based server only on an
“unbranded” basis
INTERNAL DOCUMENTS AND E-MAILS REVEAL INTEL’S ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES
The lawsuit includes e-mail correspondence demonstrating Intel’s
illegal activities. Examples include:
● Internal e-mail from IBM executive in January 2005: “I understand
the point about the accounts wanting a full AMD portfolio. The question
is, can we afford to accept the wrath of Intel…?”
● Internal e-mail from HP executive in June 2004 after HP defied
Intel and launched an AMD product: “Intel has told us that HP’s
announcement on Opteron [AMD’s server chip] has cost them several $B
[Billions] and they plan to ‘punish’ HP for doing this.”
● Internal e-mail from HP executive in September 2004 regarding the
consequences of marketing products from an Intel competitor: “If you
do and we get caught (and we will) the Intel moneys (each month is gone
(they would terminate the deal). The risk is too high. Without the money
we do not make it financially.”
● Internal Dell document from February 2003 in which it was assumed
that “aggressive” purchases by Dell from Intel’s competitors could
result in: “[r]etaliatory [rebate] reductions [by Intel that] could be
severe and prolonged with impact to all LOBs [lines of business].”
● Internal Dell e-mail in February 2004 regarding the possibility of
Dell ending its exclusive relationship with Intel: “PSO/CRB [Intel CEO
Paul Ottelini and Intel Chairman Craig Barrett] are prepared for jihad
if Dell joins the AMD exodus. We [will] get ZERO [rebates] for at least
one quarter while Intel ‘investigates the details’ – there’s no
legal/moral/threatening means for us to apply and avoid this.”
● Internal e-mail from an Intel negotiator in September 2006
attempting to make sure that the company’s internal e-mails did not
reveal Intel’s antitrust violations: “Could you just take the mss
[market share] references off and just leave everything at volume
targets. Our counsel is very picky on that stuff and I don’t want to
infer we had conversations about anything other than volume targets or
relative volume targets . . . thx”
● Internal e-mail from Intel executive in April 2006: “Let’s talk
more on the phone as it’s so difficult for me to write or explain
without considering anti-trust issue.”
● Internal e-mail from Dell CEO Michael Dell to Intel CEO Paul
Ottelini in November 2005: “We have lost the performance leadership
and it’s seriously impacting our business in several areas.”
Otellini replied: “There is nothing new here. Our product roadmap is
what it is. It is improving rapidly daily. It will deliver
increasingly leadership products… Additionally, we are transferring over
$1B [Billion] per year to Dell for meet comp efforts. This was judged
by your team to be more than sufficient to compensate for the
competitive issues.”
Today’s lawsuit is the result of an investigation commenced by
Attorney General Cuomo in January 2008. Over the course of the
investigation, the Attorney General’s office has reviewed millions of
pages of documents and e-mails and took testimony from several dozen
witnesses.
The investigation was conducted by Assistant Attorneys General Richard
L. Schwartz, Jeremy R. Kasha, James Yoon, and Saami Zain, as well as
Director of Economics Kitty Kay Chan, under the supervision of Deputy
Attorney General for Economic Justice Michael Berlin.
The full complaint is viewable at the following link:
http://www.oag.state.ny.us/media_center/2009/nov/NYAG_v_Intel_COMPLAINT_FINAL.pdf
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.