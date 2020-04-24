Andrew Cuomo tells Trevor Noah 'an entire generation' of Americans will suffer PTSD from this pandemic

Getty Images/Gary Gershoff Andrew Cuomo.

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo said he fears “an entire generation” of Americans will face PTSD due to the novel coronavirus pandemic during an interview with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

“This is traumatic, this is PTSD for an entire generation that will talk about this,” Cuomo told Noah. “I tried to communicate how I feel personally and my fear and my anxiety to say to you ‘you’re not alone.'”

Cuomo said he feels “responsible” as governor of the epicentre of the novel coronavirus in the US – comparing the number of COVID-19 deaths to September 11.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said he fears “an entire generation” of Americans will face post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic during an interview with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

“This is traumatic, this is PTSD for an entire generation that will talk about this,” Cuomo told Noah. “I tried to communicate how I feel personally and my fear and my anxiety to say to you ‘you’re not alone.'”

“This is PTSD for an entire generation that will talk about this.”@NYGovCuomo discusses the emotional toll of the pandemic tonight at 11/10c. pic.twitter.com/HCPYBqfITa — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 23, 2020

Cuomo told Noah on Wednesday that he feels “responsible” as governor of New York, which has been called the “epicentre” of the US epidemic – with247,512 cases and counting, and 14,347 deaths as of April 19.

The governor opened up to Noah about the emotional difficulty of being a state leader during the crisis.

“I have to deal with the number of deaths. 15,000 people, Trevor. 9/11 [was] 2,700 people. That was supposed to be the worst experience of my life I believe,” Cuomo said. “This is 15,000 people. That weighs heavily on me.”

While Cuomo said he believes the state did the best it could to provide people with the medical resources they needed to fight the virus, he still grapples with the thought of what else he can do going forward to stop the spread of the virus.

“I don’t believe we lost anyone because we didn’t have a bed and we didn’t have doctors and nurses,” Cuomo said. “I am still the governor and I do still hold myself responsible and I still say to myself ‘what else could I do?'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.