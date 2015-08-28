This 30-year-old is the sole employee of a $1.2 billion fund

CNBC Andrew Chanin speaking with CNBC in June about HACK.

Andrew Chanin is a one-man band competing with industry giants.

The 30-year-old founder and sole employee of New York-based PureFunds runs the $US1.2 billion PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF, according to Bloomberg’s Anthony Effinger.

The fund invests in cyber security firms including Cisco Systems Inc. and Fortinet Inc.

It launched under ticker symbol, HACK, just 12 days after news outlets reported a breach in Sony Pictures Entertainment’s computer network.

He has found a niche in an industry dominated by the likes of Blackrock’s iShares, which manages more than $US1 trillion globally across 700 funds, and Vanguard.

