Andrew Bynum's Radical Hair Experiment Has Hijacked The NBA Style Wars

Andrew Bynum won’t play until at least January because of a knee injury, but he has still been one of the most talked about players in the NBA this season because of his hair.



The NBA world only has so much room for fashion and style. Last year, it was dominated by outrageous shirts, pants, and glasses at post-game press conference. This year, it’s all Bynum.

It all started when Bynum showed up to a preseason ESPN interview with his hair do:

Photo: ESPN screenshot via The 700 Level

Here’s what he looked like last year, for comparison:

Photo: Screenshot

Things have only gotten weirder since then, prompting some to question whether this is all an elaborate joke. First it was just an afro:

Photo: @worldwide_o

Then he started slicking it back:

Photo: TBJ

And last night he brushed it forward in an unprecedented style:

Photo: @cjzero

From the back:

Photo: @prideofLR

The only plausible way for this to end is for Bynum to cut his hair. It’ll happen eventually.

But much like Russell Westbrook’s shirts in last year’s playoffs, Bynum is raising the stakes everyday. There’s no telling what’s next.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.