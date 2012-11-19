Andrew Bynum Apparently Re-Injured His Knees While Bowling

Photo: @cjzero

Andrew Bynum may have further injured his knees while bowling, ESPN’s Chris Broussard and Brian Windhorst report.Bynum has been out all year after having surgery on his right knee. But this week he announced that he suffered a setback with an unspecified injury to his left knee.



Now we may no why: bowling.

Sources told ESPN that the bowling injury happened this month, but gave no other details.

From ESPN:

There are several activities that are prohibited in standard NBA player contracts, but bowling is not one of them. Bynum is known to enjoy bowling.

Bynum isn’t expected to play until mid-January, and his most significant contribution to the Sixers so far has been his odd hair.

Injuries are a big issue for him. Before playing in 60 of 66 games last year, Bynum missed 38, 17, 32, and 47 games in his respective seasons between 2007 and 2011.

It’s unclear how bad the bowling-related injury is.

