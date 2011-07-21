Laker Andrew Bynum Caught Taking Up TWO Handicapped Parking Spots With His BMW Convertable

Photo: NBC Los Angeles

It’s been some time since we’ve featured a report from our continuing look at people parking cars like asshats — like L.A. Lakers centre Andrew Bynum, caught here sprawling his BMW 650i convertible across two handicapped spaces.Bynum’s flop in front of an upscale grocery store was caught on camera by an L.A. parking official, who shared the shots with the local NBC station. The 7-foot Bynum (who didn’t have a handicapped placard or any known injury that would let him have one) could be on the hook for a $353 ticket, not to mention the shame of backing down from sub-6-foot TV reporter Joel Grover. (Hat tip to Skaycog!)

