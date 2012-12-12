Andrew Bynum Finally Explains His Radical Hair Experiment

Andrew Bynum made headlines a few weeks ago when he began moulding his afro into a variety of different shapes and styles during 76ers games.



Yesterday, he finally talked about it.

First thing’s first, the afro isn’t going anywhere. He told reporters (via CSN’s John Finger):

“I want it to grow forever, man. It’s going to come a point in time where it’s not going to be growing.”

Odd statement, but it turns out that Bynum’s actually right about this. Scientifically, your hair is pre-programmed to stop growing once it reaches a certain length, Elizabeth Cunnane Phillips told HuffPo earlier this year.

So while we should expect Bynum’s afro to stick around, it’s not going to grow to such heights that it could, say, block a ball from going in the basket.

Here’s where it is right now:

Photo: @worldwide_o

Bynum also explained the inspiration for his weirdest haircut — the forward brushed style that he employed in a mid-Novemeber game. According to the AP’s Dan Gelston, he says the style came from “a pimp named Slickback” from the Boondocks cartoon. But there’s a problem with this, here’s Bynum:

Photo: @cjzero

And here’s Slickback:

Photo: YouTube

There is no resemblance.

So either Bynum is speaking nonsense, or he’s joking with us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.