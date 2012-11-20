Andrew Bynum Is Now Wearing Creepy Black Gloves During Sixers Games

Tony Manfred

When last we left Andrew Bynum he was sculpting his hair into unusual shapes. Last night, kept his strange season going by wearing black gloves with a blazer and pink polo shirt during the Sixers-Cavs game.

He kept them on while on the bench during the game. Why? (via @MattMcLaughlin9)

andrew bynum wearing gloves

Photo: @mattmclaughlin9

He seems to have figured the hair situation out after experimenting with these styles earlier in the year. The glove thing is another story:

andrew bynum hair

Photo: @cjzero

andrew bynum hair brushed back

Photo: TBJ

andrew bynum crazy hair

Photo: ESPN screenshot via The 700 Level

