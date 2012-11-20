Andrew Bynum Is Now Wearing Creepy Black Gloves During Sixers Games

When last we left Andrew Bynum he was sculpting his hair into unusual shapes. Last night, kept his strange season going by wearing black gloves with a blazer and pink polo shirt during the Sixers-Cavs game.
He kept them on while on the bench during the game. Why? (via @MattMcLaughlin9)
Photo: @mattmclaughlin9
He seems to have figured the hair situation out after experimenting with these styles earlier in the year. The glove thing is another story:
Photo: @cjzero
Photo: TBJ
Photo: ESPN screenshot via The 700 Level
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.