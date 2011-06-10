SPITZER TO BREITBART: 'Hats Off To You For Becoming A Force In The Media'

Eliot Spitzer is not shying away from Weinergate.



Spitzer hosted Andrew Breitbart last night to discuss the latest NSFW photo leak of Rep. Anthony Weiner‘s penis by radio hosts Opie and Anthony. Said Spitzer:

I want to understand your logic because you — not that you will dictate the outcome but you’re becoming a force in the media. That is what you do want to be and hats off to you for succeeding in that against the vicious opposition of many people.

Alas no word on whether that opposition was initially well-deserved, all things considered.

Spitzer went on to ask Brietbart why he thinks Weiner should resign. Breitbart’s “concern” is that Weiner behaviour leaves him vulnerable to blackmail:

“I don’t like that these people put themselves in compromising positions…I think these guys just need to be a little bit more careful about what they do in their private lives because if they do things that could compromise this country, reporters like me, and journalists like me, and organisations like mine, have every right to expose it.

Video below.



