HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Real Estate Tycoon Is Selling His Insane Hamptons Home For $58.5 Million

Real estate investor Andrew Borrok has once again listed his 20,000-square-foot mansion in the Hamptons for $58.5 million, according to The Real Deal.

The eight-bedroom home in Water Mill was first listed for the same price back in 2010, The New York Post reported. Borrok originally bought the property in 2003 for $3.6 million.

The estate, which is currently listed with Douglas Elliman, has a tennis court, Jacuzzi, infinity pool, eight fireplaces, a wine cellar, and a private pier right on Mecox Bay. It sits on four acres of land.

The property also comes installed with Crestron security cameras that can be controlled and monitored from anywhere in the world — an important security measure for anyone willing to spend $58 million on a house.

The home was previously listed with Douglas Elliman for an undisclosed price back in January of this year.

An aerial view of the huge 315 Rose Hill Road property shows its proximity to Mecox Bay.

There's a long, distinguished driveway that leads up to the home.

Do you see the resemblance to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?

The entire property is a total of four acres.

Inside, the grand staircase makes quite the impression.

Here's the view from the second floor.

The mansion has a total of eight fireplaces.

It has early 19th-century mantles and coffered ceilings.

Two bay doors open out to the stunning backyard view.

A party of 10 could easily eat outside near the pool (with room to spare).

Here's a look at the property from the back.

The infinity edge pool extends towards the bay.

There's a private pier that leads to the water.

You could keep your boat in your backyard.

The property even comes with its own tennis court.

This upstairs kitchen was designed by world-renowned designer Mark Stech-Novak.

There's even a separate prep-kitchen and bakery that cost $3 million for Borrok to build.

The wine cellar is ready and waiting to be stocked.

Check out the deluxe movie theatre with multiple rows of plush lounge chairs.

And don't forget the gym.

