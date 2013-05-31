HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Real Estate Tycoon Is Selling His Insane Hamptons Home For $58.5 Million

Real estate investor Andrew Borrok has once again listed his 20,000-square-foot mansion in the Hamptons for $58.5 million, according to The Real Deal.



The eight-bedroom home in Water Mill was first listed for the same price back in 2010, The New York Post reported. Borrok originally bought the property in 2003 for $3.6 million.

The estate, which is currently listed with Douglas Elliman, has a tennis court, Jacuzzi, infinity pool, eight fireplaces, a wine cellar, and a private pier right on Mecox Bay. It sits on four acres of land.

The property also comes installed with Crestron security cameras that can be controlled and monitored from anywhere in the world — an important security measure for anyone willing to spend $58 million on a house.

The home was previously listed with Douglas Elliman for an undisclosed price back in January of this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.