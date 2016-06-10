Warriors player issues strong, excellent defence of Kevin Love for missing Game 3 of the Finals with a concussion

Kevin Love missed Game 3 of the Finals after taking a blow to the head in Game 2 and suffering a concussion.

Much was made of how the Cavaliers handled the moment he sustained the concussion. Love was on the ground, holding his head, but returned to the game, only to leave later when he appeared dazed in the middle of a play. Some felt the Cavaliers didn’t properly clear Love of having a concussion before he returned.

Love missed the rest of Game 2, and on Wednesday, didn’t pass the NBA’s concussion tests, ruling him out of Game 3.

On Thursday, Warriors center Andrew Bogut backed the NBA’s concussion protocol and issued a strong defence to those criticising Love for missing the game.

“There’s probably people calling Kevin Love soft and those people are idiots,” Bogut said. “You don’t mess around with the brain. You can be a hero now in the NBA Finals in 2016 and in 2021 you will be sucking food through a straw. And you won’t give a [expletive] about what you did in 2016.”

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Bogut suffered a concussion that kept him out of action for two weeks at the start of the season. Windhorst reports that Bogut called the concussion the worst injury of his career, while his wife said his personality changed.

Love will reportedly be cleared to play Game 4 on Friday, but nonetheless, in an era when player safety is considered more than ever, the Cavaliers and NBA made the right choice, regardless of how Love felt about it.

