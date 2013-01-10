Havas Worldwide Has A New President [THE BRIEF]

Havas Worldwide global CEO David Jones

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:After spending three years as Arnold Worldwide’s global CEO, Andrew Benett has left to take over as president of Havas Worldwide. Could this mean that he’s next in line for the global CEO spot at the Havas holding company network once David Jones is through?



All of the ad space for the Super Bowl is officially sold out. And someone spent more than $4 million for a spot.

DDB New York is the new agency of record for the United States Tennis Association.

Energy BBDO is the new shop for Pearle Vision, stealing the lead creative away from Arnold Worldwide. Pearle spent $16.6 million on measured media last year through Q3 alone.

Digiday looks at the ad tech companies that are most likely to do an IPO this year — including AppNexus, Criteo, and Marin.

