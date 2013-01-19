Betsy Andreu Unloaded On Lance Armstrong In A Furious Post-Confession CNN Interview

Photo: CNN

The strangest moment of Lance Armstrong’s doping confession last night was when he talked about a recent phone call he had with Betsy Andreu — the wife of Armstrong’s former teammate, whom Armstrong tried to destroy for accusing him of taking PEDs.”I called you crazy, I called you a bitch, but I never called you fat,” Armstrong said he told Andreu.



Andreu previously said that she overheard Lance tell doctors in 1996 that he took PEDs. Armstrong refused to address the specific allegation last night, and the “I never called you fat” comment was all Andreu got in the way of a public apology.

She went on Anderson Cooper and absolutely unloaded on Armstrong immediately after the interview:

“I’m really disappointed. He owed it to me, you owed it me to Lance, and you dropped the ball. After what you’ve done to me, after what you’ve done to my family, and you couldn’t own up to it. And now we’re supposed to believe you? You have one chance at the truth, this is it. If he’s not going to tell the truth, if he can’t say, ‘Yes the hospital room happened,’ then how are we to believe everything else he’s saying?”

A lot of people think suing and trying to destroy people like Andreu was Armstrong’s worst offence. At least in Andreu’s eyes, Lance didn’t do enough last night to let him off the hook.

The video:

