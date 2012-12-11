Long Island Man Pleads Guilty To Homicide After Crashing His Boat While Drunk

Photo: CBS

A Long Island man pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter in the second degree after the catamaran he was operating collided with a fishing boat on June 23, killing 39-year-old Christopher Mannino.Brian Andreski, 27, was charged with boating while intoxicated (BWI), a misdemeanour, immediately after the incident, the West Islip Patch reported.



The boats collided under the Robert Moses Causeway in the Great South Bay on Long Island.

The charges were upgraded in September, and represent the first time in New York history someone operating a boat was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, according to Newsday.

Andreski’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was reportedly .18, more than double the legal limit. He also had cocaine in his system, according to CBS.

The collision occurred at 4:50 am, while Mannino and four others were on the way to a Mako Shark fishing tournament. Only Mannino was injured.

Andreski faces up to 12 years in prison, and will also appear in a video to be used in future boating safety courses, according to the West Islip Patch. He is set to appear in court on January 10 for sentencing.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal tax fraud.

