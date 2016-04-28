An innovative baker makes cakes that look like soda bottles

Australian baker Andres Fatso makes cakes that look convincingly like soda bottles. Her unique creations include a Coca Cola-Nutella cake and Matcha-flavored Sprite bottle. Her bottles are entirely edible — except the wrapper.
For more recipes follow @bakedbyandres on Instagram.
Story by Eloise Kirn and editing by David Fang
Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.