The 'It Girl' In Fashion Right Now Is Actually A Man

Andrej Pejic, an androgynous model from Australia, is taking the fashion world by storm.



He is the only model right now that is high in-demand for both women’s and men’s fashion shows and photo spreads.

Pejic was recently selected for the coveted end-of-show spot at a Jean Paul Gaultiera fashion show and wore a haute couture wedding gown. He also models skimpy swimming suits and rivals female models with his perfect bone structure, slender physique and golden locks.

Watch the AP report below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.