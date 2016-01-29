An 18-year-old illegally climbed Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza in broad daylight

Eighteen-year-old Andrej Ciesielski travelled to Cairo earlier this month, and scaled one of the wonders of the world, the Great Pyramid of Giza.

While he risked a three-year jail sentence with his illegal climb, Ciesielski told INSIDER that the spectacular GoPro video and Instagram photo he got at the top of the pyramid made it all worth it.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.