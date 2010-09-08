Andreessen, Zuckerberg, And Ryan On How To Build A Kick-arse Startup

For every successful startup, there are countless other companies that have failed miserably.



What could they have done better?

Internet entrepreneurs Kevin Ryan, of DoubleClick and Gilt Groupe, Thomas Gensemer, of Blue State Digital, Marc Andreessen, founder of Netscape, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg – each offer three keys to successful innovation

See more interviews:

Kevin Ryan

Founder of Gilt Groupe and former CEO of DoubleClick

Thomas Gensemer

Managing partner at Blue State Digital

Marc Andreessen

Founder of Netscape

Mark Zuckerberg

Founder and CEO of Facebook

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider. Kevin Ryan is also a co-founder of SAI.

