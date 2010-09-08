Andreessen, Zuckerberg, And Ryan On How To Build A Kick-arse Startup

For every successful startup, there are countless other companies that have failed miserably.
What could they have done better?
Internet entrepreneurs Kevin Ryan, of DoubleClick and Gilt Groupe, Thomas Gensemer, of Blue State Digital, Marc Andreessen, founder of Netscape, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg – each offer three keys to successful innovation
See more interviews:
Kevin Ryan
Founder of Gilt Groupe and former CEO of DoubleClick
Thomas Gensemer
Managing partner at Blue State Digital
Marc Andreessen
Founder of Netscape
Mark Zuckerberg
Founder and CEO of Facebook
Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider. Kevin Ryan is also a co-founder of SAI.
