Marc Andreessen Just Tweeted A Hilarious Comment About Microsoft's Next CEO

All of a sudden, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has become the funniest person on Twitter.

He joined Twitter years ago but only tweeted a couple of times. Then on January 1, his twitter account roared to life, mostly with comical stuff, like a series of tweets on the complete history of Silicon Valley since 1993. We’ll take a wild guess: he made a New Year’s resolution to tweet more.

Here’s another one that made us, and others, laugh:

Anyone else hearing rumours about Jordan Belfort as new dark-horse Microsoft CEO candidate?

Jordan Belfort is, of course, the real life wild man who inspired Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” movie.

Andreessen, in addition to being one of the Valley’s most prominent investors as co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is a board member at Facebook, HP, eBay, and other companies. He also created the Netscape browser, which was basically killed by Microsoft’s Internet Explorer.

Netscape sued Microsoft over it which led to the landmark antitrust case against Microsoft and a decade of oversight of Microsoft by the Department of Justice. The DOJ oversight ended just a few years ago, in 2011.

Some say the DOJ case even caused Bill Gates to step down from the CEO role at Microsoft in the first place.

