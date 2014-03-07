MARC ANDREESSEN: Carl Icahn Is Making Up A Fake Conspiracy Theory Out Of Thin Air

Investors and eBay board member Marc Andreessen is out with a new note about activist investor Carl Icahn, who has been calling for an eBay breakup.

Icahn’s allegation is that Andreessen has a conflict of interest serving both on the board of eBay but also as an investor who bought a stake in Skype, which ebay owned and then spun off.

Here’s Andreessen’s new letter (annoyingly posted as an image) in which he accused Icahn of making a conspiracy theory up out of thin air.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

