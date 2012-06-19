Andreessen Invests In Mobile Live Streamer Qik

, a service that allows users to broadcast live video from mobile phones, has taken a “significant” investment from Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, NewTeeVee reports. Andreessen, co-founder of Ning, worked with Horowitz at Netscape and Loudcloud. The two are joining Qik’s board. Qik has raised $4 million in two funding rounds from investors including Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff of Salesforce, TeleSoft Partners founder Arjun Gupta and Jingle Networks CEO George Garrick.



A perfect application for the service happens to be under way right now, and the company says there are 15 “quikkers” shooting live video from the floor of the Democratic National Convention in Denver.

See Also:

Meet Kyte: This Year’s Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.