Andreessen Horowitz's Skype Stake: $50 Million

According to a SEC filing, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz will own less than 5% of Skype when today’s deal closes.



In fact, it’s much less: Closer to 2% of Skype, which is valued at $2.75 billion.

We’ve learned that Andreessen Horowitz has invested $50 million in Skype, which is the most the firm plans to invest in a company at a time.

That’s a lot of money for a new VC firm to invest at once, but Skype is big. And if the company can boost sales and profits and go public in a few years, it could pay off.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.