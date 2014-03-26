Marc Andreessen Calls Warren Buffett An Old White Man Crapping On Technology He Doesn't Understand

REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Warren Buffett (C) walks during a visit of TaeguTec in Daegu, about 300 km (189 miles) southeast of Seoul, October 25, 2007.

Recently, Warren Buffett called Bitcoin “a mirage” and warned investors to stay away.

Today, at the CoinSummit in San Francisco, executives at Andreessen Horowitz, which has invested millions in Bitcoin and plans to invest “hundreds of millions more,” responded.

First, Marc Andreessen reportedly said Buffett’s remarks were an example of “old white men crapping on new technology they don’t understand.”

Here’s how Andreessen characterised the comment this afternoon on Twitter.

@montemalhotra Actual quote: “Track record of old white men who don’t understand tech crapping on tech they don’t understand still at 100%.”

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) March 25, 2014

Then, Balaji Srinivasan claimed Bitcoin had outperformed Berkshire Hathaway “by a lot.”

This is all per Marketwatch’s Saumya Vaishampayan live-blog of the event.

Bitcoin prices stand at $US584.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is an investor in Business Insider.

