16 Startup Trends That Will Be Huge In 2015

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has invested in some of today’s most talked-about startups, including Slack, Buzzfeed, and Instacart.

Andreessen Horowitz has its finger on the pulse of what’s happening in tech. Over on the firm’s website, its investors have shared 16 trends and themes they’re excited about this year. It’s a sort of State of the Union for what’s happening in tech.

We’ve compiled Andreessen Horowitz’s predictions for the 16 startup themes that will be big this year.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is an investor in Business Insider.

