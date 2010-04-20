Andreessen Horowitz: Screw This, We're Not Investing In Foursquare

Andreessen Horowitz has gone on the record to say they’re dropping out of the race to fund Foursquare’s B round, Kara Swisher reports.



Foursquare had “every VC and their mother humping their leg” after SXSW. Then things went even hotter for founder Dennis Crowley when we reported they’d been in talks to get acquired by Yahoo! for $100 million.

Ben told Kara he got out of the race because they didn’t like “the process,” and specifically the way it was playing out in public.

