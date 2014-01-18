The VC Firm Behind Hot Startups Like Airbnb, Lyft, And Twitter, Is Raising $US1.5 Billion For Its 4th Fund

AP A16Z founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz, commonly referred to as A16Z, is raising $US1.5 billion for its fourth fund, Fortune reports.

A16Z is the venture capital firm with investments in hot companies like Airbnb, Pinterest, GitHub, Twitter, Foursquare, Lyft, and Fab.

It’s expected that the new fund would have about $US1 billion for the general fund, and $US500 million for a “parallel” fund. The fund, Fortune’s sources say, is already oversubscribed.

Back in 2012, A16Z raised a $US1.5 billion fund, which included a $US900 million fund for early-stage investments, and a $US600 million “parallel” fund for bigger opportunities. The new fund is expected to similar in structure to the one from 2012.

