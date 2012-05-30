Andreessen Horowitz: New York Startups Are Less Likely To Succeed

This ought to get people talking.



In a New York Times story on the New York City tech scene, Andreessen Horowitz partner John O’Farrell revealed his real opinion about New York-based startups:

…the concept of New York as a real rival to Silicon Valley can make some Californian eyes start rolling.

“You can definitely build great companies elsewhere, but I have not seen anyplace in the world that builds true global franchises — technology-based franchises — like this place does,” said John O’Farrell, a partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, based in Menlo Park, Calif. Though the firm has invested in several New York-based start-ups, Mr. Farrell said, it sets the bar higher for them, largely because it believes they are less likely to succeed. [Our emphasis added.]

