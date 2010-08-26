Andreessen Horowitz Looking To Raise $650 Million For New Fund

The “hottest” VC firm in the valley, Andreessen Horowitz, is looking to raise $650 million, Dan Primack at PEHub reports.
Primack says the fund wants the giant pile of cash to make more big bets like its $50 million investment in Skype.
Just last year, Andreessen Horowitz launched its fund with $300 million. Primack says most of that is spent.
Kara Swisher first reported Andreesen Horowitz’s interest in raising a round in July. From her post, here’s where Andreessen Horowitz has invested. This is is how much the company raised, not how much Andreessen kicked in:
Board
Kno: tablet device for students; $7.5 million
Nicira: cloud infrastructure software; $13 million
Okta: cloud app management; $750,000
Proferi: analytic applications; $2 million
Rockmelt; desktop browser for Facebook; unknown funding
Skype: Web telephony; $50 million
Passive
Apptio: IT cost transparency solutions; $14 million
Asana: enterprise collaboration; $9 million
Boku: mobile online payments; unknown funding
Digg: social media and content; unknown funding
Foursquare: social location; $20 million
Fusion I/O: enterprise I/O solutions; $45 million
Tiny Speck: social gaming; $5 million
Zynga: social gaming; $180 million
Seed
Burbn; social location; $500,000
Canvas Networks: image boards; $625,000
Factual: structured data; $1 million
GoodData: cloud-based collaborative analytics; $2.5 million
Quantifind; enterprise; unknown funding
RethinkDB: database storage; $1.2 million
Mixed Media Labs: photo sharing; $370,000
SnapLogic: open-source enterprise data integration; $2.3 million
TopProspect: social recruiting; unknown funding
Vikkii: user-generated subtitling; unknown funding
Ze Frank Games: online gaming; unknown funding
Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.
