Andreessen Horowitz Looking To Raise $650 Million For New Fund

The “hottest” VC firm in the valley, Andreessen Horowitz, is looking to raise $650 million, Dan Primack at PEHub reports.



Primack says the fund wants the giant pile of cash to make more big bets like its $50 million investment in Skype.

Just last year, Andreessen Horowitz launched its fund with $300 million. Primack says most of that is spent.

Kara Swisher first reported Andreesen Horowitz’s interest in raising a round in July. From her post, here’s where Andreessen Horowitz has invested. This is is how much the company raised, not how much Andreessen kicked in:

Board

Kno: tablet device for students; $7.5 million

Nicira: cloud infrastructure software; $13 million

Okta: cloud app management; $750,000

Proferi: analytic applications; $2 million

Rockmelt; desktop browser for Facebook; unknown funding

Skype: Web telephony; $50 million

Passive

Apptio: IT cost transparency solutions; $14 million

Asana: enterprise collaboration; $9 million

Boku: mobile online payments; unknown funding

Digg: social media and content; unknown funding

Foursquare: social location; $20 million

Fusion I/O: enterprise I/O solutions; $45 million

Tiny Speck: social gaming; $5 million

Zynga: social gaming; $180 million

Seed

Burbn; social location; $500,000

Canvas Networks: image boards; $625,000

Factual: structured data; $1 million

GoodData: cloud-based collaborative analytics; $2.5 million

Quantifind; enterprise; unknown funding

RethinkDB: database storage; $1.2 million

Mixed Media Labs: photo sharing; $370,000

SnapLogic: open-source enterprise data integration; $2.3 million

TopProspect: social recruiting; unknown funding

Vikkii: user-generated subtitling; unknown funding

Ze Frank Games: online gaming; unknown funding

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.