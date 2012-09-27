Andreessen Horowitz Hires Ex-Washington DC Mayor Adrian Fenty

Photo: kcivey

Silicon Valley’s hottest VC firm, Andreessen Horowitz, has added a second special advisor: Adrien Fenty, the former Washington D.C. mayor.Fenty is famous for disrupting the way kids are taught in DC. Early during his first year in office, in 2007, he took over control of the city’s education system. This upset a lot of people, but by the end of his term, in 2011, test results were up and education reformers loved him.



Andreessen Horowitz partner Margit Wennmachers says it’s that kind of willingness to “disrupt,” to “upset the apple cart” in order to get results, that made Fenty attractive to the firm.

Fenty is Andreessen Horowitz’s second special advisor. The other is Larry Summers, the economist and former Harvard President, who is also not shy of controversy.

