One Of New York's Best Investors, Chris Dixon, Is Moving To Silicon Valley

Chris Dixon, one of New York’s top early-stage investors, who founded recommendations engine Hunch and sold it to eBay, is moving to Silicon Valley.He’ll be joining Andreessen Horowitz as the firm’s seventh investing partner, AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher reports.



Andreessen Horowitz has quickly become one of the most reputable venture-capital firms in the world, having led rounds in hot startups such as Fab, Nicira, and Pinterest.

Dixon, who had been running eBay’s New York engineering office following the Hunch deal, will move to Silicon Valley to work out of Andreessen Horowitz’s Menlo Park office. The news comes just two months after the early-stage fund Dixon founded, Founder Collective, raised $70 million. It’s a huge loss for the New York tech community and a big win for A16Z, as the firm is known.

Andreessen told Swisher that he hired Dixon for his appeal to entrepreneurs: “When the next Mark Zuckerberg walks into the room, we want them to say, ‘I want that person.'”

An eBay representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on who’s succeeding Dixon as head of the New York office.

We’ve reached out to Dixon for comment and we’ll update with his thoughts on what this means for the New York tech community.

