Are The VCs Who Just Made $250 Million On Skype Going To Raise Another Fund?

You shouldn’t be surprised if Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), the über-VC firm that just made $250 million in Skype’s sale to Microsoft, raises another huge fund by the end of the year, PEHub’s Connie Loizos argues.When asked about it, co-founder Marc Andreessen gave a coy non-denial denial.



On its face, it would seem early: Andreessen Horowitz raised $650 million last November, and topped it off with another $200 million co-investment fund just last month.

Here are the points Loizos makes, though, and they’re pretty compelling:

Andreessen Horowitz is spending money just as fast as before. The new funds it raised came as a bit of a surprise, because they spent their first $300 million fund so fast. And since then, the firm has made even bigger investments than the Skype deal in the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Groupon.

The firm is staffing up in a big way. It has added a fourth general partner, and a venture partner. And there’s gossip that OpenTable’s CEO, who just stepped down from the company, could end up as a partner at Andreessen Horowitz.

Now would be a good time to raise money. The overall environment is very good for VC right now, and the Skype deal validates the firm’s thesis that investing late in big startups can be a very profitable bet.

