Andreessen Could Join Bid For Skype, Says TechCrunch

Marc Andreessen’s new Andreessen Horowitz venture capital firm could be among a group bidding for Skype, the Internet phone company that eBay plans to spin off, TechCrunch reports.



Citing “a source close to the deal,” Michael Arrington says that Andreessen and Index Ventures, an early Skype investor, could be two venture capital firms involved in the deal. Because of how much money eBay wants for Skype –$2 billion or more — it would require that a private equity firm (or a few) get involved, too.

As a commenter points out, Andreessen is on eBay’s board of directors. But to us, it seems that connection would make the company extra careful to avoid any conflicts of interest, as they’d be obvious.

Arrington doesn’t say anything about Skype’s two founders, Niklas Zennstrom and Janus Friis, being involved in this deal. Skype’s founders and a host of private equity firms tried to buy the Internet phone company back from eBay in April, but the sides were reportedly “far apart” after a low bid.

In April, eBay announced plans for a Skype IPO next year. But a big part of eBay’s thinking was likely to give interested groups a deadline to make an offer.

eBay is getting rid of Skype because owning a phone company doesn’t help its core e-commerce business. It’s been paring off similar acquisitions that don’t make strategic sense, such as selling StumbleUpon back to its founder in April.

Disclosure: Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider.

