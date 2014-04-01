How To Destroy The Stock Market In 8 Steps

Julia La Roche

Investor Marc Andreessen tweeted out an 8-step plan on how to destroy the public stock market.

According to Andreessen, increased regulation disincentivizes companies from opting to go public. He points out that the number of publicly traded companies already naturally decreases due to events such as takeovers, mergers and bankruptcies.

We’ve included the Tweets below:

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.