Andreessen Horowitz Is Raising Another $900 Million, To Give It $2.15 Billion Under Management

Andreessen Horowitz wants to raise $900 million for a new fund, Michael Arrington at Uncrunched reports.



This would be the third fund it’s raised in the 2.5 years its been around. The two previous funds were $300 million, and $650 with a $300 million annex.

When, or if, Andreessen Horowitz raises this new fund it will have $2.15 billion under management. And, if as Arrington points out, it does a follow on round, it could have $2.6 billion.

That’s a lot of money!

The firm has invested in 70 companies so far, including some big names like Zynga, Twitter, Foursquare, Airbnb, and Instagram.

