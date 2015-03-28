Report: Germanwings co-pilot was being treated for depression

Andreas Lubitz, the Germanwings co-pilot prosecutors believe intentionally crashed flight 9525 into the French Alps, was being treated for depression, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Investigators believe Lubitz locked the flight’s captain out of the cockpit as the 28-year old co-pilot from Dusseldorf, Germany flew the Airbus A320 airliner in a mountainside.

According to the Journal, Lubitz is believed to have hid news of his treatment from his employer — Lufthansa’s low cost subsidiary Germanwings.

