A Pro Golfer Took Off Pants To Hit A Shot Out The Water On The European Tour

Danish golfer Andreas Harto had to hit a chip shot from the edge of a green-side water hazard at a European Tour event in Morocco today.



So, naturally, he took off his pants and shoes, waded into the water, and hit a decent chip to within 10 feet of the hole.

Once he hit the shot, he decided to remain pants-less while he shuffled across the green and marked his ball.

Harto came in 15th place (via Deadspin):



