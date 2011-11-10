This Snapshot Of The Rhine River Just Became The World's Most Expensive Photo

Julie Zeveloff
andreas gursky photo

Photo: via Christie’s

Last night, art history was made when an anonymous buyer paid a record-breaking $4.34 million for Andreas Gursky‘s photograph of the Rhine River, called Rhein II.The snapshot, which sold at Christie’s impressionist and modern art auction in New York, became the most expensive photograph ever sold at auction.

It beat out Cindy Sherman’s Untitled #96, which sold for a whopping $3.89 million at a Christie’s sale this May.

Gursky’s print, made in 1999, was expected to sell for between $2.5 million and $3.5 million. It depicts a stunning panorama of Germany’s most famous river. The sale price includes the buyer’s premium.

Want to know what other records were broken at Christie's last night?

Click here to see the biggest sales of the night >

