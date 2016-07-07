Andrea Leadsom has finally released her full CV --  but people say there are STILL inaccuracies

Andrea Leadsom has bowed to pressure and released her full CV, but people say it is still riddled with inaccuracies and omissions.

Leadsom’s past has come under intense scrutiny since she announced her bid to become Prime Minister, particularly as her experience in the City has been such a big part of her campaign.

But Leadsom’s newly released CV — which goes all the way back to 1984 — raises further questions, according to the Guardian.

It says that some roles have been omitted completely, including a directorship at a buy-to-let company connected to her brother-in-law, Peter de Putron. Leadsom also seems to have downgraded a job at Barclays from “financial institutions director” to “deputy financial institutions director.”

Leadsom also appears to have exaggerated the length of her role as a Senior Investment Officer at fund management firm Invesco Perpetual, which her CV says she did for 10 years. The Guardian claims she was only authorised as an investment manager for a three-month period.

On top of that, she also omits a directorship role at an investment company called Seaperfect in the late ’90s, which went on to lose millions and was eventually taken over by her brother-in-law.

Calls to Leadsom’s office were not answered.

The controversy comes after Robert Stephens, a previous coworker at Invesco Perpetual, questioned Leadsom’s claim she had managed big teams. He said there was “no-one reporting to her in either role” while she was there.

Now another unnamed employee at Invesco who was on the executive committee has backed Stephens up, telling the Financial Times: “Andrea who? She had no involvement in fund management, she had no presence whatsoever in the organisation. I would speak to the fund managers on a daily basis. I never came across her. She’s been very naive on this.”

Leadsom’s camp has been defensive over her work history, with Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt telling Radio 4 on Monday that “this is a concerted effort to rubbish a stellar career and imply that she was just making the tea.”

“She is hugely respected by economists and business people, she has tremendous support in this area. It is because she is the strongest candidate on the economy and the stewardship of the economy particularly over the next few years is going to be so critical, that she is under fire on this”

