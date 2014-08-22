The CEO Of A Google Glass Partner May Be Leaving The Company Because Of The Collaboration

Back in March, Google announced that it would be working with the eyewear company Luxottica Group to bring designs from Ray-Ban, Oakley, and other designers to Google Glass.

Since then, the partnership has reportedly led to tension for Luxottica management, according to CNBC reports, citing Italian media.

According to an Italian newspaper, Luxottica CEO Andrea Guerra could be leaving the company, at least partially due to a disagreement with founder Leonardo Del Vecchio about the Google partnership.

The company didn’t comment on the speculation that the collaboration on Google Glass has spurred any management issue, but did confirm to CNBC via email that Del Vecchio and Guerra have been “debating the best strategic direction for the group.”

A source also told Reuters that there had been “bad vibes” between the two men for a while.

Del Vecchio founded Luxottica in 1961 when he was 25 and owns 66.5% of the company.

