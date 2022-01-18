André Leon Talley, fashion industry icon and former Vogue creative director, is dead at 73: report

Esteemed journalist Andre Leon Talley strikes a pose on his book cover. Penguin Random House

Fashion industry heavyweight André Leon Talley is dead at 73, reports TMZ.

The former Vogue creative director passed away in a hospital in White Plains, New York.

Talley had a long-standing career at Vogue, and became its creative director in 1988.

Fashion industry heavyweight André Leon Talley is dead at 73, TMZ reports.

TMZ cited a source with direct knowledge of Talley’s death, who said that he passed on Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

It is unclear what illness Talley was battling at the time of his death. Insider has reached out to Talley’s representatives for comment.

Talley is known for charting Vogue’s coverage in the 80s and 90s as the publication’s news director, and later, its creative director.

Talley also had a short stint as a judge on “America’s Next Top Model,” appearing on the show from the program’s Cycle 14 to Cycle 17.