The Jaguars Lost A Heartbreaker After A Bold Fourth-Down Call In Overtime Totally Backfired

Jags linebacker Paul Posluszny was bloodied during the game

Photo: CBS

The Jaguars lost to the Texans today, but it was way closer than anyone thought it’d be.Jacksonville was tied 37-37 in overtime and faced a 4th and 10 from the Houston 47-yard-line.



Rather than punting and hoping they’d get the ball back, they went for it.

Jacksonville has one win all year, and there was no real value in them playing for a tie. So it was probably the right decision.

But it backfired, Houston took over on downs, and two plays later Andre Johnson streaked to the endzone to end the game on a 48-yard TD catch.

We still think it was the smart play. Here’s the Johnson TD:

