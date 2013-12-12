Houston Texans Player Takes 12 Kids On A Shopping Spree At Toys 'R' Us, Ends Up With A $US17,000 Bill

Houston Texans player Andre Johnson had 12 kids from Child Protective Services and their siblings run through a local Toys ‘R’ Us and grab all the toys they could in 80 seconds on Tuesday.
He picked up the $US17,300 bill, telling reporters, “They don’t have to ask nobody for it. Whatever they have on their Christmas list they can pick up. That’s the reason why I do it.”
Here’s what a five-figure Toys ‘R’ Us bill looks like:
The kids were pumped:
