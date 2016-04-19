Warriors player compares playoff series against the Rockets to scrimmaging in practice

Even without Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors easily handled their business in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Houston Rockets, winning 115-106.

The Rockets, one of the most disappointing teams all season, are yet to give a commendable effort in this series, outmatched as they may be against the historically great Warriors.

Going into halftime of Monday’s game, Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala was interviewed about stepping up in the absence of Curry. His answer reflects both the Warriors’ incredible preparation and depth, and the lacklustre nature of the Rockets, saying “It’s kind of like playing a scrimmage in practice, know what I mean?”

“It kind of feels like playing a scrimmage in practice,” Andre Iguodala said of a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/fBWXRvMlgO

— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 19, 2016

Iguodala might not have meant that as a direct insult to the Rockets. He did say that in scrimmages, as the leader of the second unit, he gets the most shots. In the first half of Game 2, Iguodala had 14 points on 5-7 shooting.

Yet the Rockets can’t feel good about being compared to a practice scrimmage. The Warriors haven’t looked like they have had the pedal to the metal yet this series, but they are still winning with ease, regardless of whether Curry is on the floor.

Iguodala’s comment might add fuel to the fire for the Rockets. However, the NBA world has been waiting all season for the deep, talented Rockets to turn it on, and they haven’t — it seems unlikely to happen now.

Furthermore, if the Warriors can replace Stephen Curry, and still get the type of production we saw in Game 2, well, this series might be over in two more games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.