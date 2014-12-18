NBA Player Gets Technical Foul For Mocking One Of The Worst Travels You'll Ever See

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 105-98 in a matchup of two of the best teams in the NBA and they got a little help from the officials and one player who had a little too much fun with a bad call.

With just three minutes left and Memphis up by five, Mike Conley of the Grizzlies drove to the lane for a layup. There was just one problem. Despite starting on the left side of the floor, crossing the lane, and laying the ball up on the right side of the basket, Conley’s last dribble was at the three-point line.

The refs did not call a violation and the basket counted.



Just about every Warriors player was screaming and signaling for a travelling call.

It was pretty bad, even by the NBA’s very liberal travelling standards.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Andre Iguodala had a little too much fun at the expense, mocking the non-call and getting called for a technical foul.



The game went from a 5-point lead and what should have been the Warriors’ ball, to a 9-point lead and the Grizzlies never looked back.

Game over.

