Andre Iguodala Is On The Trade Block

Photo: AP

The struggling Philadelphia 76ers are ready to make changes and may start by trying to deal Andre Iguodala.Philadelphia, 7-14, has a glut of mid-sized scorers but could use more beef down low. Iguodala does a lot of things well, but nothing necessarily great, and his penchant for shooting from anywhere on the floor is problematic for a team lacking chemistry.



The problem for Philly is that Iggy is still owed $56 million through 2014, a staggering amount that few teams would want to take on.

One team that could be interested in Iguodala is the Cleveland Cavaliers who are desperate to acquire a star to replace LeBron James.

