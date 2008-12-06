Andre Balazs "Luxury" Hotel/Construction Site Opens Next Week

Celebrity hotelier Andre Balazs‘s sprawling new hotel Standard New York is slated to open a handful of rooms on December 10. But the rest of the hotel’s not really ready for occupancy, in fact, it’s still a construction site. Rooms in the five accessible floors of the Standard will go for $195 a night but there’s no food or beverage service. Sheesh, for that price you might be better off staying in Staten Island or at one of those trashy hooker hotels nearby.



Or you can always try out the Standard, and if accomodations aren’t to your liking, head down to the front desk and throw a phone at the concierge, like Russell Crowe did at Balazs’ Mercer a few years ago. We’re sure Andre will appreciate the parallelism.

More info about what the Standard’s first guests will have access to from nightlife blog Down By The Hipster (hat tip to The Transom for alerting us to the story):

We are opening a handful of rooms in the midst of an otherwise busy construction site, at rates starting at $195. The price includes complimentary Continental breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi and local calls, 24 hour concierge service and use of our lobby.

Room service will be available in early 2009. In the interim, guests will receive an in-room binder consisting of our favourite local restaurants which will provide delivery service.

As the hotel is still undergoing construction, these preview rates will be available until February 09. To make your booking, simply call the reservations team at 212 784.5530 or email us at [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.