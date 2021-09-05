André 3000 said ‘it’s unfortunate’ that Drake leaked his unreleased collaboration with Kanye West

André 3000 responded to Drake leaking his and Kanye West’s unreleased collaboration. Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Drake leaked an unreleased song by Kanye West and André 3000 on SiriusXM’s Sound 42.

“Life of the Party” was an unreleased track from West’s new album, “Donda.”

André 3000 said his verse was a tribute to his late mother, who died in 2013.

André 3000 addressed his unreleased Kanye West collaboration, “Life of the Party,” after Drake leaked the “Donda” track.

In celebration of his latest album, “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake appeared as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 Saturday. While there, the “Hotline Bling” rapper leaked “Life of the Party” amid his reported feud with West.

Rolling Stone reported that “Life of the Party” was first played at a private “Donda” listening party in Las Vegas before being cut from West’s official album. Recordings of the unreleased track were uploaded to Twitter, where “André 3000” and “Life of the Party” trended.

André 3000 collaborated with Kanye West on an unreleased song from the album ‘Donda.’ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

André 3000’s verse was a tribute to his late mother, keeping in line with the album’s theme. “Life of the Party” also included West dissing Drake in his verse.

In a statement to Variety, André 3000 called the situation “unfortunate” and clarified why the song was removed from “Donda.”

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the ‘Donda’ album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the ‘Donda’ concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013,” André 3000 told Variety.

“We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse,” André 3000 said. “It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

Drake released his latest album, ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ on September 3. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

André 3000 continued that the version of the song he initially wrote his lyrics to did not contain the Drake diss.

“The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the ‘Donda’ album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to,” he told Variety.

“It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on ‘Certified Lover Boy’ too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.”