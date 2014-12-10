Andre 3000 Didn't Want To Do The Outkast Reunion Tour But Agreed For One Reason

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast.

As 2014 comes to a close, hip hop duo Outkast are wrapping up their year-long, 40-festival reunion tour.

The group’s first April performance at Coachella marked 20 years since they released their debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” — but if Andre 3000 had his way, the duo never would have gone back on the road.

“Honestly, I didn’t wanna do the tour. We hadn’t performed in 10 years. It was old songs,” the rapper revealed to The Fader. “I’m like, How am I gonna present these songs? I don’t have nothing new to say.”

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Andre said he decided to hang a price tag reading ‘SOLD’ on each suit as a not-so-subtle message to fans.

In order to keep things interesting, Andre created 47 custom jumpsuits with text across the chest that he wore during performances.

“So I was like, maybe I can start saying new stuff while doing these old songs. It became a theme where I was more excited about this than the actual show. This is fun, running out in these.”

The jumpsuits were shown in an exhibit at Art Basel in Miami over the weekend.

Despite feeling like a “sell out” for agreeing to go back on tour, Andre says the decision boiled down to one thing — money.

“I’m 39, I got a 17-year-old kid, and I gotta support certain things. And my partner Big Boi is like, ‘This is a great thing for all of us.’ So I felt like there was a certain sell-out in a way, because I didn’t wanna do it — I knew I was doing it for a reason. So maybe if I’m telling people, ‘I am selling out,’ then it’s not as bad as pretending. It’s being honest about it like, ‘I did these songs when I was 17 and I’m out here pedaling them now.’ But it’s the honest thing, that’s what it is.”

