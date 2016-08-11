Armenian weightlifter suffers horrific elbow injury while trying to lift 430 pounds

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW.

Armenian weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan saw his medal dreams end in horrifying fashion on Wednesday.

Karapetyan, the reigning European champion in 77kg lifting, was in the thick of the 77kg competition at the Rio Olympics when he suffered a horrific elbow injury.

Karapetyan was attempting to lift 430 pounds, according to Deadspin. As he got it over his head, he dislocated his elbow, immediately dropping the weight and crumbling into pain.

You can see his dislocated elbow below after dropping the weight.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW.

Karapetyan’s coach was horrified, covering his eyes, while an official helped him off the floor, trying to avoid looking.

For Karapetyan, it’s the end of his Olympics and hopefully he can recover quickly to resume his promising career.

NOW WATCH: Why Michael Phelps and other Olympians have big red circles all over their skin



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.