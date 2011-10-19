Andie MacDowell Is Selling Her Country Cottage In North Carolina For $4.5 Million

Now you can by Andie MacDowell’s $4.5 million mansion, which recently hit the market in historic Asheville, North Carolina (via Realtor.com).MacDowell is known around town as Rose Qualley, a mother of three. Rosalie is her first name and Qualley is her ex-husband’s last name.

The Qualley family appears ready to move on after listing their six bedroom, dark-wood accented home.

The Tudor home is four stories and sits on 1.89 acres of land.

The entrance to the home has exposed beam work in the foyer.

The kitchen has a huge island, and several Art Nouveau and Arts & Crafts details around the house.

The stair case post looks like a real log of wood.

The master bedroom reminds us of a forest.

The master bathroom has a tub and a stall shower with a frosted door.

The living room is very cozy and has a great view of outside.

The backyard is great for hosting parties in the summer.

There's a great view of the foliage from the deck.

