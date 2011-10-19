Andie MacDowell Is Selling Her Country Cottage In North Carolina For $4.5 Million

Photo: Realtor.com

Now you can by Andie MacDowell’s $4.5 million mansion, which recently hit the market in historic Asheville, North Carolina (via Realtor.com).MacDowell is known around town as Rose Qualley, a mother of three. Rosalie is her first name and Qualley is her ex-husband’s last name.



The Qualley family appears ready to move on after listing their six bedroom, dark-wood accented home.

The Tudor home is four stories and sits on 1.89 acres of land.

